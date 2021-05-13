Tyler ISD Trustee Rev. Fritz Hager Jr. resigns

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2021 at 10:58 am

TYLER — After six years of serving on the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees, Rev. Fritz Hager Jr. is resigning his post serving Single Member District 6. His resignation is effective June 10, 2021. Hager was first appointed to the Board in 2015 to fill a vacancy in Single Member District 6. In 2016 and again in 2019, he was elected by voters to serve 3-year terms, with his latest term expiring in 2022. Hager said he plans to attend law school to practice law with his wife, Sarina, at their law firm, Hager Law, PLLC. He also said he will continue to serve as a pastor at Bethel Bible Church and as a chaplain in the Texas State Guard. The Board of Trustees will deliberate to determine the statutory options regarding the vacancy.

