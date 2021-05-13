Suspect arrested in connection to shooting near Chapel Hill

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2021 at 10:57 am

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Deputies made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened near Chapel Hill on Tuesday, but they are still searching for a second suspect. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Jackson Heights area after a man was shot. The suspects reportedly fired shots from a vehicle, then drove off. The victim’s condition is not known. On Wednesday, Smith County investigators announced they found the suspect’s car on CR 489 near Tyler. The owner was identified as Jylon Cross, 19, of Jackson Heights. Investigators were later able to arrest Cross, and they found a “short-barreled semi-automatic rifle, fully loaded” in the passenger side. A controlled substance and marijuana were also located inside the man’s car. Cross was taken to the Smith County Jail for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a prohibited weapon. His bond was set at $300,000 for each warrant. Deputies are still searching for a second suspect.

