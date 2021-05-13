Carrie Ann Inaba reveals she’s “single again” after quarantine romance with Fabien Viteri

Carrie Ann Inaba is single following a quarantine romance with Fabien Viteri.

The Dancing with the Stars judge made the announcement in an Instagram Story on Wednesday. "I am single. again," she revealed.

Inaba, 53, continued, "I am also... grateful for what was. Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong. Allowing myself [the] space to cry. And I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor the gift that it was."

The Talk co-host then shared a few snapshots of herself and Viteri together before adding, "And I'm so sad it's over."

"But I'm grateful it happened," she concluded. "So very grateful."

Inaba first revealed she was seeing someone during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in October 2020.

"I am seeing somebody new. During quarantine I was really fortunate that I met somebody who's very special," she said at the time. "We actually met walking our dogs. He lives literally, like, a [few] blocks away."

"We met at the beginning of quarantine, so I was really lucky because I didn't have to go through this whole thing by myself," she continued. "We're taking it slow and it's really great."

