Yankees confirm seven COVID-19 cases on staff, hold Gleyber Torres out of lineup

May 13, 2021

(NEW YORK) -- Seven members of the New York Yankees’ coaching and support staff have tested positive for COVID-19, manager Aaron Boone announced Wednesday before the team took on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Among those who tested positive are pitching coach Matt Blake, third-base coach Phil Nevin and first-base coach Reggie Willits, along with four non-coach support staff members. All seven individuals have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Out of an "abundance of caution,” shortstop Gleyber Torres was also held out of Wednesday night’s lineup against the Rays as the Yankees were “waiting on some test results to still come back,” Boone told reporters.

"I know everyone is going to read into that, but hopefully it's nothing,'' he said. "It's more just getting all the information in.”

Tyler Wade stepped in to fill Torres’ position, and the team went on to beat the Rays, 1-0.

