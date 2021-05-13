Texas runoff election for US House seat set for July 27

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2021 at 7:59 am

ARLINGTON (AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott has set a July 27 special election runoff for a North Texas district’s vacant U.S. House seat. Voters in the 6th Congressional District of Texas will choose between Republicans Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey. Wright is the widow of former Rep. Ron Wright, the Republican incumbent who in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die after a COVID-19 diagnosis. Ellzey is a state lawmaker who narrowly lost the GOP nomination for the 6th District seat in 2018. Early voting will begin on July 19.

