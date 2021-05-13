Texas Tiger still on the lam as alleged owner freed on bond

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2021 at 7:59 am

HOUSTON (AP) – The whereabouts of a tiger that was found briefly wandering a Houston neighborhood remain unknown as the Texas man who police allege owns the animal was released on bond. An attorney for Victor Hugo Cuevas told reporters Wednesday his client is not the tiger’s owner and like authorities is worried about the animal’s safety. Attorney Michael W. Elliott says he and Cuevas will work to help find the tiger. But Elliott declined to say who the tiger’s owner might be. Houston police say they are still searching for the tiger. Elliott says the tiger is a 9-month-old male named India. Cuevas, who’s charged with evading arrest, was already out on bond after being charged with murder in a 2017 fatal shooting.

