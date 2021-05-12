Detroit Pistons, coach Dwane Casey agree to contract extension through 2023-24 NBA season

By ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a contract extension with coach Dwane Casey through the 2023-24 NBA season.

Casey had two years left on his original five-year deal and will now be extended for one more season.

“Dwane’s ability to adapt and lead us through a challenging but very exciting year of growth and development has further established his place as one of the most highly respected coaches in the NBA,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said in a statement Wednesday. “He is fully committed to the restoration of the Pistons where his competitiveness, teaching ability and developmental acumen can be seen in the growth of our young players.

“I eagerly anticipate watching the future of this team and the upward trajectory of the franchise under his continued leadership as we strive to compete for championships.”

Through a 20-50 record this season that marks the start of a franchise rebuild, Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has been enthusiastic over Casey and his coaching staff’s development of the franchise’s young players — including rookie first-round picks Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart — and the competitive force of an undermanned roster, sources told ESPN.

Weaver has been pleased with the leap that free-agent forward Jerami Grant made to carry a bigger offensive load in Detroit — and the progress shown with young veteran reclamation projects, including forward Josh Jackson and guard Frank Jackson.

Casey is well regarded by Gores, who hired him three years ago after Casey’s seven-season tenure with Toronto ended.

Casey, 64, is 81-137 in three seasons with the Pistons, including a 41-41 record in his first year. He was the NBA’s Coach of the Year in 2017 with the Raptors.

Casey had a 320-238 (.573) record during his time in Toronto, leading the Raptors to two trips to the Eastern Conference semifinals and a berth in the conference finals.

