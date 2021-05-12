Smith County holds its Peace Officer Memorial

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2021 at 2:50 pm

TYLER — They made the ultimate sacrifice — and Wednesday on Tyler’s downtown square, officers who died in the line of duty locally and statewide were honored at Smith County’s annual Peace Officer Memorial. Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh says it’s important to hold the ceremony each year. Erbaugh told KTBB he and his colleagues “get into this job to help others” and improve communities — and that they shouldn’t be forgotten when they lose their lives in the process. Erbaugh says he was pleased with the ceremony — and with the crowd, which he says included several family members of Smith County officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Go Back