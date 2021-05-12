City of Tyler mayor and council members sworn in

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2021 at 9:37 am

TYLER — The City of Tyler City council members were sworn into office Wednesday. Those taking their oath of office included newly-elected Councilmember Stuart Hene, re-elected Shirley McKellar and Bob Westbrook. Following the swearing-in, the council held its first meeting where they elected Council member Shirley McKellar (pictured) as Mayor Pro Tem. Mayor Pro Tem is elected by members of the Council and serves in the absence of the Mayor during a one-year term.

