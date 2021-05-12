CA gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner denies voting for Trump in 2020; played golf instead

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2021 at 8:27 am

ABC/Lou Rocco

Contrary to popular belief, Caitlyn Jenner, who is running for Governor of California, insists she didn't vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

“I didn’t even vote," the 71-year-old former reality star tells CNN.

"Out here in California, it’s like, why vote for a Republican president? It’s just not gonna work. I mean, it’s overwhelming,” she explains

Adds Jenner, “It was voting day and I thought, ‘The only thing out here in California that I worry about, which affects people, is the propositions that were out there,’ and I didn’t see any propositions that I really had one side or the other."

"And so, it was Election Day and I just couldn’t get excited about it," she continues. "I just wanted to play golf so I said, ‘I’m not doing that.’”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back