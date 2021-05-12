CA gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner denies voting for Trump in 2020; played golf instead

CA gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner denies voting for Trump in 2020; played golf insteadPosted/updated on: May 12, 2021 at 8:27 am
Contrary to popular belief, Caitlyn Jenner, who is running for Governor of California, insists she didn't vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
“I didn’t even vote," the 71-year-old former reality star tells CNN.
"Out here in California, it’s like, why vote for a Republican president? It’s just not gonna work. I mean, it’s overwhelming,” she explains
Adds Jenner, “It was voting day and I thought, ‘The only thing out here in California that I worry about, which affects people, is the propositions that were out there,’ and I didn’t see any propositions that I really had one side or the other."
"And so, it was Election Day and I just couldn’t get excited about it," she continues. "I just wanted to play golf so I said, ‘I’m not doing that.’”
