Today is Wednesday May 12, 2021

Program Schedules              Listen Live!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Edward Norton sharpens up for ‘Knives Out’ sequel

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2021 at 7:57 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
"Knives Out" - Claire Folger © 2018 MRC II Distribution Company L.P. All rights reserved.

Motherless Brooklyn director and star Edward Norton is in talks to join Daniel Craig and Dave Bautista in Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter

The first Knives Out film -- which also starred Jamie Lee CurtisChris EvansToni Collette and Ana de Armas -- centered on a wealthy family whose patriarch -- portrayed by Christopher Plummer -- mysteriously dies on the evening of his 85th birthday.  It earned more than $300 million worldwide, and earned a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination for Johnson.

Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement