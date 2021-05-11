Ewan McGregor dodges spoiler-thirsty ‘Obi-Wan’ questions like a Jedi Master on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

During a remote interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ewan McGregor dodged spoilers about his upcoming Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi as deftly as the Jedi Master he plays.

McGregor was on the set of the show, which he confirmed is currently shooting -- but he refused to pan the camera around at Jimmy's request. "They can't fire you," Kimmel joked.

"I don't think they can fire me, but they wouldn't be at all happy with me," McGregor said to laughs, before adding, "nor would anyone else, it would be a shame to spoil," he said.

"That's the thing about all these reveals, it just spoils things for the fans!"

When pressed about showing the script, or even if his dressing room is bigger than Darth Vader's, McGregor jested that, "I just get random words to say -- I don't even get a script. I think they cut them together in edit."

Ewan did allow that it "feels great" to put his old costume on -- although he noted it's a bit different than the one he last wore in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

McGregor can be seen playing legendary designer Roy Halston in the Netflix film Halston, which debuts Friday.

