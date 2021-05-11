Shooting in Jackson Heights

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2021 at 4:26 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting. Around 2:15 Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Jackson Avenue in the Jackson Heights community of Chapel Hill. They found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital; his condition wasn’t immediately known. Authorities say the suspects apparently fired rounds from a vehicle toward the victim and fled the area in an unknown direction. Law officers were reported on location late Tuesday afternoon working the scene and speaking with witnesses. If you have any information on this incident, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600. This is an ongoing investigation and details will be released as they become available, according to officials.

