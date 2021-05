Peace Officer Memorial Service

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2021 at 4:27 pm

TYLER — Police invite everyone to attend the 2021 Peace Officer Memorial Wednesday at noon on the downtown square in Tyler. Police say the purpose is “to pay tribute to Texas peace officers who made the supreme sacrifice while performing their duties.” In case of rain the memorial will be moved to the sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Tyler located on W. Ferguson Street.

