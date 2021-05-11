Amanda Kloots says “kindness” helped her get through the COVID-19 pandemic

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2021 at 4:02 pm

Ron P. Jaffe/CBS via Getty Images

Amanda Kloots, who lost husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 last year, says she's been relying on an important resource to help her through the pandemic.

Kloots, 39, recently partnered with Instacart and tells ABC Audio the service is "such a lifesaver for me."

The Talk co-host says she was introduced to the service "when Nick first got sick" and says it was a lifeline.

Kloots is the mom of nearly two-year-old Elvis, and, on top of being a single parent trying to "limit my exposure" to the virus, she juggles multiple jobs.

"It has saved me time and time again. I know it has saved so many people, especially this past year," she noted, adding that the shoppers deserve recognition for "putting their lives on the line" to help people like her.

"They need to be shouted out. They're helping their communities. They're helping families like mine every single day," explains Kloots. "[They have] saved me so much time as a mom with five jobs and a baby."

Kloots hailed Instacart's new Beyond the Cart: A Year of Essential Stories, campaign, which turns the spotlight onto the shoppers, such as Sue from Boise, Idaho.

On top of being a single parent to six children, Sue uses her extra income from Instacart to deliver food to a homeless shelter each week.

"Not only was she thinking about her family and their needs, but then she also went and did more outreach to her community," smiled Kloots, saying she was blown away by Sue's kindness.

She adds Instacart rewarded Sue for going above and beyond by making a $15,000 donation in her name to the shelter she helped.

Kloots says the company will highlight 59 other shoppers across the U.S. and Canada for their good deeds, too.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back