Prosecutor seeks hate crime charges, death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2021 at 2:42 pm

Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) -- A Georgia district attorney will seek the death penalty and hate crimes charges against Atlanta spa shooting suspect Robert Aaron Long.

Long is accused of killing eight people, including six Asian women, in a spree targeting three Atlanta-area spas on March 16.

Long was indicted Tuesday on murder and other charges stemming from the shootings.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed notice that she intends to seek hate crime charges and the death penalty against Long.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back