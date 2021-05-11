Tyler police investigate family violence/gunshots

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2021 at 3:09 pm

TYLER — Tyler police continue to investigate a family violence incident involving gunshots. Officers responded around noon Tuesday to a home on Parklen Drive. They say they found a female victim with injuries from a physical altercation with her boyfriend, Thaddeus Taylor Jr., 19, of Tyler. Witnesses also said they saw Taylor shooting a gun in the air in the front yard. Officers located the gun and shell casings. Taylor was jailed for assault family violence, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

At a residence across the street, officers contacted a male and female. Officers located rifle casings at their residence and located the rifle. They were being interviewed by detectives to determine if they were also shooting and why. According to police, the investigation showed that the male and female across the street were sheltering the family violence victim when Taylor threatened all three of them while displaying a gun before firing numerous times into the air. There was no immediate evidence of anybody being shot or any damage to any property. The case is still under investigation.

