Texas officials back pardoning Floyd for 2004 drug arrest

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2021 at 2:34 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – Top leaders in the Texas county where George Floyd grew up are supporting a resolution calling for him to be posthumously pardoned for a 2004 drug arrest by a former Houston police officer now facing murder charges in a separate case. The five members of Harris County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the resolution in support of the pardon request, which was submitted last month to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The board still must decide whether to recommend a pardon, and Gov. Greg Abbott will have the final say. Former Houston Officer Gerald Goines is now facing two counts of felony murder for a deadly 2019 drug raid, and his other cases are under scrutiny.

