Scarlett Johansson to receive the Generation Award at the upcoming MTV Movie and TV Awards

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2021 at 2:31 pm

ABC/Kelsey McNeal

MTV has announced that Black Widow star and Jojo Rabbit Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson will receive the Generation Award at this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The honor, "celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names," according to the network.

MTV points out that ScarJo has been previously nominated for six of MTV's Golden Popcorn trophies, taking home one for Best Fight in 2013 for her work in The Avengers.

Johansson is in good company for the Generation Award: previous winners include Tom Cruise, her fellow Marvel movie stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and other A-listers.

Leslie Jones hosts the network's salute to movies and TV, which airs Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back