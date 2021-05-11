Man wanted in multiple states arrested in East Texas after multi-county chase

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2021 at 1:24 pm

NACOGDOCHES — A man wanted in multiple states was arrested in Nacogdoches County after a high-speed chase started in Rusk County. According to our news partner KETK, Kentrell Reese bonded out of the Clark County, Arkansas, jail earlier this week on felony charges. He was forced to wear an ankle monitor and told not to leave town. Despite this, he ended up in East Texas, where the chase began in Rusk County. It was not immediately clear what started the pursuit. Reese is also wanted in Illinois for a shooting. He was been extradited back to Clark County, which is southwest of Little Rock.

