MPO seeks public comment on Old Jacksonville Highway projects

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2021 at 12:56 pm

TYLER — The public is invited to view a virtual presentation posted by the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) beginning Thursday, May 13, in an effort to amend its long-range and short-range transportation plans. The presentation will be available for 30 days and includes information on draft amendments to the plans relating to the proposed Old Jacksonville Highway improvement projects that are currently under development. According to a news release, the proposed amendments will be considered for adoption by the MPO’s Transportation Policy Committee on June 17, 2021. Go here and scroll down to “Tyler News” to learn more.

