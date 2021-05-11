Monica to host VH1’s new crime series, ‘Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly’

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2021 at 11:21 am

Courtesy of VH1

Grammy-winning singer Monica is set to host VH1's new series, Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly.

The eight-episode crime series will explore "celebrity cases where notoriety and fame turn fatal." Each episode promises to be darker than the last, revealing motives and stories of betrayal, hate and jealousy.

This season will include cases such as the 2010 murder of NBA player Lorenzen Wright, which was discussed on an episode of ABC's 20/20 last September. It will also cover the death of a Chicago radio personality who was allegedly targeted "by someone nobody could expect," a model found at the bottom of a swimming pool and "Moolah" hip hop artist Young Greatness, who was gunned down in his New Orleans hometown in 2018.

Catch Monica on Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly, premiering Monday, June 7th at 10 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back