Russell Westbrook crowned ‘Mr. Triple Double” after history-making performance

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2021 at 11:11 am

Matt_Brown/iStock

(WASHINGTON) -- Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook officially became the king of the triple-double on Monday night, snagging the 182nd such game of his career against the Atlanta Hawks.

The previous mark of 181, had been set by Oscar Robertson on March 24, 1974, but Robertson held the all-time lead in triple-doubles for longer than that -- topping the list as far back as the 1961-1962 season.

The two are the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double over the course of an entire season.

"It's just a blessing," Westbrook said Monday, after claiming the title. "You put so much into the game, so much time, you sacrifice so much, to be able to just be mentioned with guys like Oscar, Magic [Johnson], and Jason Kidd, those guys, is something I never dreamed about as a young kid growing up in L.A."

"Normally I don't like to pat myself on the back, but tonight I will," he added. "Just because I am so grateful for the ones before me, and so blessed."

The 32-year-old has tallied 36 triple-doubles this season alone. He already holds the record for the most triple-doubles in a season, with 42 in 2016-2017.

After the game, the Wizards posted a video featuring congratulations from some of the greatest to ever play the game, including a message from Robertson.

"I'm very happy for you," Robertson said. "I salute you for all your accomplishments in the game of basketball."

And Jason Kidd, who ranked third all-time in triple-doubles, gave Westbrook a new title in his video message.

"What a feat," he remarked, adding that Westbrook is "going to go down as Mr. Triple-Double."

