Melissa McCarthy shares empowering note she wrote to herself years ago

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2021 at 9:00 am

ABC

Good advice can stand the test of time, just ask Melissa McCarthy.

On Monday, the actress shared a picture of a letter brimming with words of wisdom that she penned to herself in the past.

"Found this note I wrote to myself years ago... still stands," she captioned the post.

McCarthy, 50, continued with some advice for herself, starting with "In 10 years you will NOT remember his name," and "For the love of God – buy both pairs of shoes."

The letter continued with bullet points, "Please listen to that little voice inside your head," "A walk of shame can be character building," "Call mom," and "Just eat the damn cookie."

And for the final note, the Thunder Force star wrote, "GO ALL IN. You'll never get back today."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back