“Excited” Laverne Cox to replace Giuliana Rancic Rancic as E!’s red carpet host

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2021 at 5:09 am

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Laverne Cox is replacing Giuliana Rancic as host of E!'s Live from the Red Carpet beginning with the 2022 award season, the network announced on Monday.

“I'm so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!'s iconic red carpet coverage. For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!'s coverage all day long,” Cox said in a statement.

“I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!'s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives," the 48-year-old actress continued. "I can't wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages honey."

Additionally, the Orange Is the New Black alum will host a series of celebrity-based interview specials spotlighting "trendsetters, tastemakers and those making an impact in the Hollywood community and airing throughout next year."

Rancic announced on Friday that she is stepping down from the role after two decades.

"After 20 fabulous years hosting E!'s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes," Rancic shared on Instagram.

"One of my passions is great storytelling and I am thrilled to announce a new development deal with E!'s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life," she continued. "To my E! family, thank you for allowing me to make my red carpet dreams come true for the past two decades. It has truly been a highlight of my career and life."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back