Today is Tuesday May 11, 2021

Program Schedules              Listen Live!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Texas GOP senator Don Huffines running for govenor

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2021 at 4:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Former Republican state Sen. Don Huffines says he will challenge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022. The announcement Monday comes after Huffines spent the past year criticizing Abbott’s handling of the pandemic and rallying with conservative activists. Huffines is a businessman who served one term in the Texas Senate before losing his seat in 2018 to Democrat Nathan Johnson. A Democratic challenger to Abbott next year has yet to emerge.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement