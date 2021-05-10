Kevin Hart shows off his paternal side in ‘Fatherhood’ trailer; Hulu lands L.A. Lakers docuseries from Antoine Fuqua; and more

Philippe Bossee/NETFLIX

Netflix has shared the first look at Kevin Hart's family-centered film, Fatherhood.

Based on Matthew Logelin's book, Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love, the feature follows a father, played by Hart, who loses his wife soon after childbirth and must now raise his newborn child on his own. Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Paul Reiser, as well as kid star Melody Hurd will star in the Paul Weitz-directed film. Fatherhood arrives June 18th on Netflix.

In other news, Hulu has acquired a yet-untitled docuseries on the Los Angeles Lakers. The nine-part original docuseries, which will chronicle the history of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise, comes from Lakers’ CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss, longtime Lakers senior executive Linda Rambis and Emmy Award-winning director Antoine Fuqua. It will detail the past four decades of the Lakers, including "emotional new interviews" from those within the organization, legendary coaches Pat Riley and Phil Jackson, and current and former players like Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The doc is slated to release on Hulu in 2022.

Finally, after its season 3 finale in March, Freeform has announced they're bringing back their hit comedy series Grown-ish this summer. The network revealed on Monday that Grown-ish season 4 will premiere on Thursday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET. The Black-ish spin-off, which stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and more, will pick up with the cast in their senior year of college.

