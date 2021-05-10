Last stop on the Pineapple Express? Seth Rogen has no plans to work with James Franco after abuse allegations

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Seth Rogen is apparently severing ties with his pal James Franco following accusations Seth's Pineapple Express and This Is The End co-star was abusive towards women.

Franco had been accused by a pair of his former students of bullying them into sexually inappropriate on-screen situations.

Although it was later settled, a lawsuit claimed Franco was, "engaging in widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior towards female students by sexualizing their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects."

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Rogen said the scandal surrounding Franco, "[H]as changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic." He also added, "I also look back to [an] interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now."

Last month, actress Charlene Yi had named Rogen as an "enabler" to Franco's actions. Yi had appeared in The Disaster Artist with Franco, which was produced by Rogen. She claimed on Intagram she was "bribed" with a bigger role when she quit because she, "didn't feel safe working with a f**ng sexual predator."

Yi said the producers "minimized" her accusations.

"Enablers are just as toxic and are abusers too," Yi Instagrammed. Yi added that Rogen "definitely knows about the bribe and why I quit."

In the Sunday Times interview, Rogen insisted, "What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that."

