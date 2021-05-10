Chief: Texas police shoot man who was firing gun in home

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2021 at 3:58 pm

LANCASTER (AP) – A police chief says officers in a Dallas suburb fatally shot a man who was firing a gun in a home hours after he was released from a hospital where his mental health had been evaluated. Lancaster police Chief Samuel Urbanski says that officers were dispatched Sunday night to a home after receiving a report that a man was refusing to let a woman leave. He says officers took the man to a hospital for evaluation and he was later released. He says police shot the man Monday morning as he was firing a gun in a different home occupied by a woman and two children.

