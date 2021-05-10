Dave Chappelle talks Kevin Hart, Idris Elba and addresses SNL “fuss” about Elon Musk

Dave Chappelle is sharing some rare details about his celebrity friends in a new interview.

During a three hour chat with podcaster Joe Rogan, Chappelle, who discussed a variety of topics, took time to praise his fellow comedian Kevin Hart, who he says "works harder" than most in the entertainment industry.

“And he’s relentlessly kind, and everyone that works with him looks elated and happy," Chappelle said. "He’s not a tyrant. He’s like hanging out with a self-help book or some [stuff]. He just makes you feel good … It’s impossible not to like him. And, in fact, in my mind, he’s a great case scenario that a good person can do well in life, because there are some cynics who believe they can’t." Chappelle also brought up Golden Globe winner Idris Elba, who he says is a perfect example of why one should treat service people with kindness, because you'll never know where they'll end up.

“Idris Elba, the famous actor, used to be a security guard at [comedy club] Caroline’s on Broadway…” Chappelle revealed. “I used to buy weed from him.”

The funnyman also weighed in on the recent SNL backlash following the announcement that Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, would be guest hosting. Chappelle said that even though Musk had been "incredibly kind" to him, he could understand why people were upset.

“Like you said, no one can be woke enough,” Dave told Rogan. “I’m torn, because I like a warrior for a good cause, but I’m really into tactics. You’re not gonna nag people into behaving … In fact, if you continue with this tone, even if you’re right, you’ll be very hard to hear.”

