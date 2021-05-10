City Council meetings to open at full capacity

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2021 at 1:28 pm

TYLER — Tyler City Council meetings will open to the public at full capacity starting Wednesday, May 12. City Council meetings will occur on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall on S. Bonner Ave. Officials say members of the public who wish to participate by making a public comment on any agenda item may only do so in person. Public Participation Forms will be located outside the Chambers’ main entrance. Hand sanitizer and masks will be made available to all attendees as they enter City Hall. Masks are highly encouraged and recommended. For those members of the public who still wish to attend City Council virtually, the City will continue to live stream each Council meeting on Channel 3 and on Facebook to be watched live or on-demand. For more information, call (903) 531-1100.

