Ford recalling Explorers in the US along over dangerous roof rail concerns

(DETROIT) -- Over 620,000 Ford Explorers are being recalled in the U.S. because of roof rails that could fly off while driving.

The automaker says retention pins can come loose and allow the rails to come off, presenting a danger to others driving near the vehicles. The recall covers 2016 to 2019 model year Explorers.

The fix is relatively simple. A dealer will have to install push pins to keep the rail down and check for any broken rail clips.

Ford says it is not aware of any accidents or injures connected to the faulty rails, but there have been reports of the roof rails coming off while driving.

