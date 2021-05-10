COVID-19 vaccination availabilities continue

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2021 at 12:42 pm

TYLER — Lots of people are still waiting to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and NET Health’s George Roberts says now is a great time to get that done. Roberts says a lot of people were apparently thinking it would take a long time to get the vaccine, but opportunities are available Tuesday through Saturday of this week at Harvey Convention Center. Roberts adds that if you haven’t had your first or second dose of Pfizer, you can take care of that during this week’s vaccination period. And he says the Harvey hub site also has the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. You can contact NET Health or check its website for more information.

