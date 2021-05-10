Five killed in separate wrecks

TYLER – Several people have died in Sunday afternoon highway accidents in Smith County. 60-year-old Christi Kay Gross of Lindale was killed in a wreck on Toll 49 about a mile and a half west of Lindale. Officials say she apparently struck a guardrail and rolled down a concrete embankment. on SH 31 about eight miles west of Kilgore in Smith County, officials believe 36-year-old Marcellia Jones of Henderson was killed when her Nissan crossed into the opposite lane and hit a Cadillac head-on. A passenger in the Cadillac, 34-year-old Katashia Shari Porter of Arlington, was also killed, as were two children in the Cadillac, ages three and five. The Cadillac’s driver went to the hospital in serious condition. Both incidents remain under investigation.

