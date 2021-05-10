Taste of the Fair

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2021 at 11:23 am

TYLER — The East Texas State Fair will be hosting Taste of The Fair beginning Thursday, May 20th. According to the fair website, the event will feature many of Tyler’s fair food favorites. Those include fair classics such as corn dogs, funnel cakes, and turkey legs, as well as local favorites like the tamale slammer, volcano fries, smoked meatloaf, peach puppies, elote, and much more. This is the third and final off-season fair food event according to fair officials, who say it is set to be the biggest one yet, featuring over 60 different menu items from a variety of vendors.

The event will be held on the East Texas State Fairgrounds and will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. It runs from Thursday, May 20th, through Sunday, May 23rd and again Thursday, May 27th through Sunday, May 30th. Tickets are not required for the event as there is no admission charge and parking is free. For more information, contact the East Texas State Fair office at 903-597-2501 or email info@etstatefair.com.

