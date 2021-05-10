Samira Wiley announces she and Lauren Morelli have welcomed their first child

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2021 at 10:40 am

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley ended her Mother's Day on a high note -- she shared the delightful news that she and wife wife Lauren Morelli are moms! The actress announced early Monday that the two secretly welcomed their firstborn a few weeks ago.

"Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child," gushed Wiley, 34, while sharing a sweet snap of their newborn holding onto both her mothers' fingers. "Our gorgeous daughter, George."

The Emmy nominee continued, "Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for."

Wiley then listed off her little one's birthday, revealing that George Elizabeth came into the world on "4.11.2021."

Morelli, a screenwriter who met and fell in love with her future wife on the set of Orange Is the New Black, also celebrated her little one's arrival in a separate Instagram announcement on Monday.

"4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything," she wrote. "We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired. George Elizabeth, 4.11.21."

Wiley and Morelli wed in 2017.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back