Here’s how celebs like Ryan Reynolds, Kerry Washington and others celebrated Mother’s Day

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2021 at 7:49 am

Mother's Day was Sunday and celebs took to social media to honor those special moms in their life or celebrate being mothers themselves.

Here's how your favorite celebrities marked the holiday:

Uzo Aduba: "Her smile. Her JOY. The light of my life. I love you, Mommy. #MothersDay"

Ben Affleck, to Jennifer Garner: "So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad."

Dennie Allen: "3 Generations of Mothers"

Awkwafina: "Hey mom, Here’s you next to one of your paintings. I grew up with them hanging on every wall. When I was little I would hold your brushes, and it made me feel closer to you.

When I look at your paintings, it teaches me things I never got to know about you. How you saw the world - how you captured the brutality, joy, sorrow and chaos of the human experience. I see that your art comes from a place of depth, perhaps even conflict. And I wish you were here to tell me about what they meant.

So I’m thinking of you on this eve before Mother’s Day.

And wishing everyone mom a Happy Mother’s Day."

Elizabeth Banks: "My mom rocked this Brooklyn Gen Z haircut and then rocked raising four kids and wins all the awards for momming today and every day. I love you mom."

Drew Barrymore: "And the fact that I get to be a mom too now... well its the most important thing I have ever done or will ever have the privilege of doing with my life. My Olive and my Frankie. I love you bigger than the universe."

Jessica Biel: "Three mamas. Endlessly thankful to my beautiful mom and grandma for paving the way and teaching me how to be a mother myself. Celebrating these women every day."

Orlando Bloom to Katy Perry: "Got myself a real catch. Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day."

Tom Brady to Giselle: "Happy Mother’s Day @gisele. You love us and support us like no other. Have a special day!"

Priyanka Chopra: "“I do what I want, where I want, when I want.... if my mom says it’s ok. “- unknown

Today we celebrate motherhood.

The beginning of all life. Here’s to all the mothers all around us that boundlessly create, nurture and love. Please know you are appreciated and seen. I’m so blessed to look up to two incredible women who lead by example everyday. Love you

Happy Mother's Day to everyone"

Laverne Cox: "Been thinking a lot about privilege lately. What a privilege it was to have a mother who was a teacher, who obsessively corrected my grammar and instilled in me the value of learning. I'm still learning. What a privilege it was that my mother supported me taking dance classes even though many told her not to. What a privilege that my mother talk me through example the value of hard work! What a privilege it was that she taught me through example the importance of having a strong moral center! Thank you mother. #HappyMothersDay"

Jamie Lee Curtis: "Mothering. It's an action word. It's a reaction word. It's a state of grace and powerlessness. Most of us do it without any training. Most of us f*^k it up as many times as we succeed in being there in the moment of need. Many of us miss the cues. I honor my own mother, my children who have given my life purpose and I honor ALL who mothered me and who mother others, gender not required. Kindness. Compassion. Care. Unconditional Love."



Viola Davis: "My love. My mommy. The sacrificer. The giver of her love, time, peace, comfort....life. How could I not celebrate you on this day and everyday. I am because of you. Love you mama!! Happy Mother's Day!"

Laura Dern: "Happy Mother’s Day to my fiery, passionate artist mama! I am so grateful to you for your love and, man oh man...for getting me here. You are my hero!"

Ryan Dorsey, honoring Naya Rivera: "We can’t say the word happy but we’ll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy."

Jennifer Garner: " woke up teary today, aware that I am in the sweet spot: my children—healthy, funny, sweet. My mom and sisters, niece and nephews, beloved girlfriends, bonus children, bonus moms from my own childhood—healthy, funny, sweet. Please God, let me see past the dishes, the end of school year crush, the pressure for today to mean more than any other, and help me glory in every single banal (wonderful) moment like the one that started me awake today. More of the same, over and over, please. And thank you.



I wish I could wrap my arms around everyone for whom today is something to bear. I hope the world is mothering you as you need to be cared for today."

Sarah Michelle Gellar: "To the two that made me a mother, and will forever call me mommy. On this my first Mother’s Day not with you, there is a part of my heart in pain, but the larger part is overflowing with love and gratitude. I am a better person for knowing and loving you. Luckily for me everyday with you is Mother’s Day."

Henry Golding: "We've both grown tremendously the past few years. Changed professions, moved countries and travelled the world together. But nothing has been so transformative, then when @livlogolding became a mother. She has been a natural and completely submitted to loving our daughter and putting her before anything else. A mother's sacrifice that we all know, yet only a woman can understand. All we can be is in awe of these powerful beings around the world.

Happy first mother's day lover"

Clark Gregg: "Happy Mother’s Day to this incredible woman. Not sure how you raised all of us and found time to finish school and become a nurse, but you did and I’m so proud to be your kid."

Gigi Hadid: "The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy! I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you thank you thank you"

Neil Patrick Harris: "Happy Mother’s Day to my gorgeous and amazing mom, @sheilascottharris. Thank you for, well, everything. Love you. #mothersday"

Chris Hemsworth to Elsa Pataky: "Happy Mother’s Day to all the brilliant, hardworking, kid carrying, bar raising, husband-putting-up-with-ing woman out there!! We salute you."

Taraji P. Henson: "HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to all the moms AND mother figures out there!! We really do it ALL! And if this day is hard on you for whatever reason, I just want you to know you’re not alone and I see you."

Katie Holmes: "I am so grateful to be a mom to the sweetest daughter. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms!!!!"

Vanessa Hudgens: "appy Mother’s Day to the cutest and wildest mom I know @mamagh and @stellahudgens happy Mother’s Day to you too (u pup mom) Love you ladies"

Kate Hudson: "I do it all for my kids and their future And I am lucky to have had the foundation of that inspired by my own mother @goldiehawn To Moms everywhere HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. And always know, if it feels like hard work it’s definitely GOOD work! Cause raising the next generation should never be easy. Love to all."

Bindi Irwin: "Celebrating my first Mother’s Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family. Thank you to ‘The Monkey Brush’ for bringing my family and Chandler’s together in these stunning works of art. I wish we could all be together but sometimes life has other plans. To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description."

Dwayne Johnson: "In honor of Mother’s Day here’s my sweet/evil mom @atajohnson pushing our fully clothed family friend in the pool

Disregard my evil, approving laugh

Happy Mamas Day to ALL the amazing moms out there - we love you!

And to my mom who, despite her wicked ways, is truly the NICEST and most LOVING woman in the world.

Just don’t cross her, as she’ll lay the smack down on all your candy a**es."

Mindy Kaling: "Sometimes being a mom is just agreeing to watch Cars again with your daughter (who knows that Lightning McQueen makes it to the Piston Cup at the end but still can’t handle the anticipation), and somehow it’s more fun than anything else you could be doing. Happy Mother’s Day everyone!"ally loved."

Khloe Kardashian to mom Kris Jenner: "Happy Mother’s Day to my Queen! You are my heartbeat!!! Without you we are nothing! Thank you for EVERYTHING you do for each and everyone of us. You are love in human form. I will never be able to express how much we all love, adore and cherish everything about you But I will try every single day. I love you queen mommy."

Nicole Kidman: "I was sent this from my daughters’ school and it says it all...

To all our women out there – to our mums, our grandmothers, our sisters, our daughters, our aunts, our girlfriends – I am so deeply grateful to the women who raise other women, who laugh, and love, and grieve, and befriend, and care, and never, ever, ever give up.

Happy #MothersDay, and particularly to my Mumma xxx"

Amanda Kloots: "I was looking through photos for a Mother’s Day picture. I found this one and for the first time saw this picture in a new way... mind blown, more full circle moments yet again this week. He’s 2” away then and now. Being a mother is the best gift I could have ever been given."

Brie Larson: "Some things never change. Happy Mother's Day, mom."

Eva Longoria: "Happy Mother’s Day to all those bad ass moms who are getting it done, day in and day out. I see you, I applaud you and I lift you up today and everyday! And to the baddest of them all, my mama! There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t thank God for choosing you as my mama! And to my sweet Santi, I’m so honored to be your mama and learn from you everyday! I love you papa!"

Farrah Mackenzie: "happy mother's day to this phenomenal woman! my carpool karaoke buddy, my fellow harry styles/ louis tomlinson obsessor, i love you so so much @angela.little.mackenzie"

Bette Midler: "Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers out there! #mothersday"

Mandy Moore: "I am ever so grateful to have joined the magical club of motherhood. It’s the privilege of my life to be your mom, Goosey. The past 11 weeks have unlocked a love so immediate-one I never knew possible. Sending love to all the mothers and mother figures in our lives and holding space for those who find this day a challenge (those who are on a journey to be mothers, have lost a child or their own mother, have a complicated relationship with their mom, etc...)"

Lupita Nyong'o: "MY MOTHER'S VALUES...

My mother taught me to be polite but never meek,

To listen before I speak.

She taught me to dress to express,

To say I don’t know if I can't guess.

She taught me to always do my best.

If I fail, I should think of what's next,

Ask questions, read texts.

I learned to make time for the people I love

And take time to myself to stay involved;

To love the skin I'm in;

To know the difference between a mistake and a sin;

To shower,

(every day!)

To hold onto my power,

(no matter what people say!)

To laugh with an open heart,

To give from the start,

To hold onto friends no matter where they might live,

And pass them on to my kids,

To let go of the ones who have nothing more to give,

And still cherish what they did;

To say "well done" and "thank you" and "sorry" and "please,"

To value health first for the greatest ease;

To paint my nails for the love of self,

And to read or discard the books on the shelf.

Above all,

My mother taught me how to learn,

And how to discern what it is that I learn,

And that to yearn to learn

Is to concern myself

With My Freedom

And earn it!



And by doing that,

My mother gave me the power to be my freest and best self. Thank you, Mummy! I love you! Happy Mother's Day!"

Barack Obama: "On this Mother’s Day, I want to thank Michelle for being such an incredible mom to our girls. And I hope you’ll take a moment to thank the women in your life who love you in that special way that mothers do: biological moms, adoptive moms, and foster moms; single moms, grandmoms and godmothers; aunts and mentors—all the people who come to mind when you think about Mother’s Day. Or take a moment, like I will, to remember the moms who raised and sustained us, and who we miss every day—no matter how long it’s been. All of these amazing people deserve our gratitude, today and every day."

Michelle Obama: "I hope you take today to let all the mother figures in your life know how much you love them. I know I wouldn't be where I am today if it weren't for my mom. She's always been that guiding light in my life. Wishing her and all the moms out there a wonderful #MothersDay!"

Gwyneth Paltrow: "I love a good snuggle with you. Happy Mother’s Day"

Chris Pratt to Katherine Schwarzenegger: "Happy Mother’s Day to my sweet @katherineschwarzenegger This is your first year as a mom, your third year as a step mom, and 31st year as a hot momma. Thank you for everything you do for us. We love you!!"

Jeremy Renner: "Celebrating the gift of all Mothers everyday ... ESPECIALLY TODAY. It’s Mother Earth and Mother Nature for a reason #creation #mothersday"

Ryan Reynolds to Blake Lively: "It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism. Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love."

Mark Ruffalo to Sunrise Coigney: "In the bustle of life we sometimes forget to properly acknowledge the full depth of our gratitude. Sunrise, thank you for being such a strong a fierce Mother for the Kids. The mornings, the breakfasts the lunches, the play dates and school stuff, and just all the ups and downs of raising kids, the wins and losses, the joys and tears. It’s everything. Thank you for always being there, especially when you have to do it alone. It’s not easy being a Mom. Happy Mother’s Day ...to a great Mom. I love you."

Zoe Saldana: "I know one day they will be all grown and off to pursue whatever their hearts dream. So I want them to remember me this way, dancing with their father, and laughing at every silly thing they do or say. As I grow older and become more comfortable in my role as their mother, I’m beginning to realize that what they need most are these moments of joy and togetherness, of dance and laughter. They can figure out the rest for themselves, the world has a way of helping you raise them, and it provides the challenges. Happy Mother’s Day to all the women waking up every morning determined to win the hearts of their children, no matter the cost! And cheers to the husbands that celebrate them!"

Adam Sandler: "A wonderful day to this incredible lady too. Mom. Grandma. Great grandma. Loved by all who know her. Happy Mothers Day mamma!"

Yara Shahidi: "Happy Mama’s Day I CONTINUE to realize how just lucky I am to have a mama, mentor, best friend, business partner, and my favorite comedian AAALLL in one human: @chocolatemommyluv !"

Will Smith: "Happy Mommy’s Day, Mommy! And Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mothers of the world. Oh... and Mom, I’m sorry about that time when I was a senior in high school and you caught me in the kitchen with my girlfriend. But, really you should’ve been asleep."

Martha Stewart: "Seven years ago on a warm Mother’s Day in may! Daughter Alexis and her two beauties Jude and Truman Hope all of you are enjoying some time with a mom!!! It looks like we planned our outfits for color but no it just happened that way!!!"

Ashley Tisdale: "This little lady made me a momma! I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be To be a mom You don’t know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes. The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter you are everything and more."

John Travolta: "Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day."

Gabrielle Union: "My journey to motherhood was long, arduous and at many times extremely painful. Mother's Day will always be a challenging day to celebrate for me. I know I'm not alone in this feeling. For many reasons, so many of us have a rough time today and to these good people, I send all my love, light and compassion. To all the Moms, Stepmoms, Bonus Mom's, Folks who Mother those that need it, Grandma's, House Mothers, I celebrate you today and everyday. Be good to yourselves."

Kate Upton: "Being a mom is, and forever will be, my greatest accomplishment. I’m so proud to be your mom, Vivi. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there!"

Jonathan Van Ness: "Sure do love my mama I’m so happy to be able to have this time w my mom, for her to meet my husband, our babies, for me to be able to impulse buy my mom gorgeous stunning bags & make food together in my kitchen. These are all moments I would’ve considered impossible at earlier times in my life. The memories we’ve been able to share w you are so amazing mama & I love you!! Also, in the pic w two bandaids on my face, I broke up a cat fight and my face lost but those bags were too cute to not post. I know Mother’s Day can be a loaded day for lots of folks and in some ways it’s hard for my mom and I too bc all family relationships can have their challenges. But my mom is a cancer surviving literal open hearted hero who I just have to celebrate all up on this feed today. Happy Mother’s Day!"

Kerry Washington: "You are the epitome of strength and grace. Happy Mother’s Mom. I love you forever. I like you for always. Thank you for leading me toward the best in me. Can’t wait to hug you soon!!!!!"

Samira Wiley: "Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George. Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for. George Elizabeth

4.11.2021"

Reese Witherspoon: "Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful mom, Betty! The original Mama Bear who taught me to be fierce and loving. Kind and strong. I love that I can always count on her for a great laugh and the best mothering advice !"

