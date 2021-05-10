“American Idol” recap: Coldplay, Mother’s Day, and the Top 5 revealed

It was Mother's Day and, for the first time ever, Coldplay Day on Sunday's American Idol.

With the help of Coldplay's Chris Martin as their mentor, the Top 7 tried to put their spin on some of the rock band's hit records. Afterwards, Coldplay delivered a colorful performance of their new song "Higher Power."

For the contestants' second performances, they sang a song of their choosing dedicated to their mothers and other maternal figures in their lives.

As always, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan were ready and waiting to deliver their all-star commentary and advice as America's votes flooded in and ultimately decided who would make it into the Top 5. Those who made it into Top 5 will get the honor of being mentored by multi-Grammy award winner and Billie Eilish's brother Finneas.

Here are the results after Sunday's episode:

Top 5

Casey Bishop: "Paradise" by Coldplay and "Ironic" by Alanis Morrissette

Chayce Beckham: "Magic" by Coldplay and "Mama" by Chayce Beckham

Willie Spence: "Yellow" by Coldplay and "You Are So Beautiful" by Joe Cocker

Caleb Kennedy: "Violet Hill" by Coldplay and "Mama Said" by Caleb Kennedy

Grace Kinstler: "Fix You" by Coldplay and "When We Were Young" by Adele



Eliminated

Hunter Metts: "Everglow" by Coldplay and "The River" by Hunter Metts

Arthur Gunn: "In My Place" by Coldplay and "Simple Man" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

American Idol returns Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

