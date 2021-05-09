Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2021 at 5:20 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — The cyberextortion attempt that forced the shutdown of a vital U.S. pipeline was carried out by a criminal gang known as DarkSide that cultivates a Robin Hood image of stealing from corporations and giving a cut to charity. That’s according to two people close to the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity. The shutdown of the pipeline that carries gasoline and other fuel from Texas to the Northeast stretched into a third day Sunday. The Biden administration says an “all-hands-on-deck” effort is underway to restore operations and avoid disruptions in the energy supply.

