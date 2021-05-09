6 people killed in Colorado birthday party shooting

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2021 at 4:47 pm

By Ivan Pereira

Six adults were killed early Sunday morning when a suspect opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

The suspect, who was allegedly the boyfriend of one of the victims, took his own life, according to police.

Officers responded to a 911 call at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park around 12:18 a.m. and discovered the victims and suspect with gunshot wounds. Six of the people were pronounced dead on the scene and a seventh was found with serious injuries and was taken to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries, police said. It’s unclear if the suspect was the one taken to the hospital.

Police said the unidentified suspect drove to the mobile home park while a birthday celebration was going on for one of the victims. Investigators said friends, family and children were all gathered when the suspect came in and allegedly opened fire.

“The children at the trailer were uninjured by the suspect and are now with relatives,” the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing and police didn’t immediately determine the shooter’s motives.

“My vow to this community and to the families who have lost someone today, is that this department will do everything we can to find you the answers you deserve and be here for you with an unwavering support,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers called for patience as investigators searched for clues behind the killings.

“Today we find ourselves mourning the loss of lives and praying solemnly for those who were injured and those who lost family members in a senseless act of violence on Sunday morning,” he said in a statement.

Gov. Jared Polis also offered his condolences and prayers to the victims and their families.

“The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating, especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today,” he said in a statement.

Police asked anyone who has information about this crime to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or the department’s tip line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

