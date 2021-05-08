Alabama court clears way for suit over Texas woman’s death

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2021 at 7:42 am

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court is clearing the way for a lawsuit over the death of a Texas woman who killed herself after claiming she was raped while attending the University of Alabama. The court ruled Friday that a wrongful death suit filed by the parents of Megan Rondini wasn’t barred by the fact that she took own life. The decision came as a federal judge is considering the suit against T.J. Bunn Jr. The young woman accused Bunn of sexual assault before taking her own life months later in 2016. The decision said Bunn maintains the two had consensual sexual relations. He was not charged with a crime.

Go Back