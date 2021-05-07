Mads Mikkelsen says ‘Indiana Jones 5’ script “was everything I wished it to be”

Two weeks after his film Another Round took home the Best International Film trophy at the Oscars, Mads Mikkelsen is teasing fans about his next project: the fifth Indiana Jones film.

Mikkelsen was the latest addition to the cast of the film, which gets underway in the spring with Ford v. Ferrari director James Mangold at the helm, taking over for series director Steven Spielberg.

"I’m very, very excited about it," Mads tells Collider. "I'm in a lucky position where they let me read the script before[hand]. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be."

Mikkelson says he recently rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark and marveled again at its "great storytelling." He added, "It's a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with."

Nothing is yet known about Mikkelsen's character, and he isn't telling. But he's known for playing high-concept villains, like the icy terrorism financier Le Chiffre in Casino Royale and the zealot sorcerer Kaecilius in Doctor Strange. He even somehow made cannibalism sexy in the TV series Hannibal. Mikkelsen promises his process for Indy 5 will be no different.

"I do think I'm invited in to create a character, I think that everybody wants that," he tells Collider. "That’s why they pick certain actors that they think can come up with certain things, and it will be a collaboration as it always is."

The fifth Indiana Jones film will of course star Harrison Ford in the title role, as well as Fleabag Emmy-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It's is scheduled for a July 28, 2022 release from Lucasfilm, which is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

