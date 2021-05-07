Happy #Halfway2Halloween! The Muppets’ 1st Halloween special coming to Disney+

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2021 at 4:29 pm

Disney+

In honor of Disney's #HalfwaytoHalloween celebration, the Muppets made an exciting announcement on Friday. A new Halloween special from the Muppets, Muppets Haunted Mansion, is coming to Disney+.

Muppets Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn revealed the news in a video released on Friday.

The special, arriving this fall, takes place on Halloween, and Gonzo will have to spend the night "in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion," according to a press release.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

For the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products’ "Halfway to Halloween" event, a new interactive, self-guided tour of Disney Parks attractions across the globe is also now available on YouTube., featuring an appearance by The Muppets' Uncle Deadly.







Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back