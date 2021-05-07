Sheriff’s office looking for man in connection to homicide in Gregg County

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2021 at 4:20 pm

LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man while they investigate a homicide on North White Oak Road in White Oak. According to our news partner KETK, the Sheriff’s Office began investigating on May 4 and has identified people who might have information about the homicide. Law enforcement is looking to speak with Brandon Allen Gilliam, 39. He is described as being 6’2”, 270 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Gilliam is a registered sex offender, and officers believe that he is non-compliant with the conditions of his registration. He is also wanted by the state parole board for a parole violation. If you have seen Gilliam, you should contact the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Jennifer Nieves, or submit your information to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP.

Go Back