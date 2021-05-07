“Love is love”: For Mother’s Day, GLAAD posts video from ‘Always Sunny’ star Rob McElhenney’s two moms

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2021 at 1:49 pm

ABC/Randy Holmes

GLAAD has posted a sweet Mother's Day video to remind people that love is love. And that message came in a video from Helena McElhenney and her wife, Mary Taylor -- moms to It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Mythic Quest star and co-creator Rob McElhenney.

The pair were officially married three years ago but have been together for around 37 years. They shared the heartwarming story of how they met, and the challenges they faced in living their truth.

"I was afraid not only for my children, but for myself," Helena admitted, as family photos of the McElhenney family were displayed.

"The first several years were really, really tough," Taylor admitted, "But we got through it."

Helena added, "If I could go back, I would tell me to not be afraid. To be strong and know that because you are who you are, and you have a loving family that they'll support you."

To that end, Rob McElhenney retweeted GLAAD's post, saying, "No family looks exactly the same. So proud to call both of these ladies 'Mom.'

To GLAAD, he added, "I get asked a lot about what it was like to have two moms. The truth is that it was a pretty great gift."

Rob explained, "By the standards of 1984 South Philadelphia, our upbringing was unconventional but my brother, sister and I were able to recognize early on that not every family looked exactly the same or like what we saw on television. Yet we had nothing but love and support and compassion and empathy. And I think that that allowed us to flourish."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back