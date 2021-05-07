Milkshake Monday: IHOP turns Adam Sandler’s shake SNAFU into COVID charity cause

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2021 at 12:48 pm

IHOP is turning lemons into lemonade -- or, more accurately, milkshakes into charity money -- after video of an incognito Adam Sandler leaving one of its restaurants went viral.

As previously reported, a hostess at a Long Island, New York IHOP didn't recognize the comedian, who left rather than wait for a table, as she told him he'd have to do. She later posted video of their exchange on TikTok.

Sandler took it well, responding with a tweet reading, "I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes."

In response, the chain has declared May 10 Milkshake Monday, and will donate $1 for every shake sold, up to $50,000, to benefit a charity the Saturday Night Live vet has supported, Comedy Gives Back. The non-profit has been active in supplying a financial safety net to comedians who've been out of work since the pandemic began. In 2020, Sandler was a headliner at Comedy Gives Back's Laugh Aid livestream event, raising funds for its COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

So if you head on down to your local IHOP, and get luckier than Sandler was, you can slake your shake thirst for a good cause.

