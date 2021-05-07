Jury convicts man who assaulted officer

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2021 at 12:30 pm

TYLER — A Smith County jury has convicted and sentenced a gang member who assaulted an officer, according to information from the district attorney’s office. 35-year-old Anthony Bendy Jr. Gets 45 years in prison for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substande with a deadly weapon. Authorities say Bendy was stopped last year for a traffic offense, with officers finding drugs and over $1800 in cash. A fight ensued in which Bendy struck one officer in the face and slammed the other to the ground, causing a concussion and two broken ribs. Authorities say Bendy also unsuccessfully tried to take the injured officer’s weapon and then fled — finally being caught after four days. Bendy had four prior felony convictions.

Go Back