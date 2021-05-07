Gloria Estefan says ‘Father of the Bride’ remake will “celebrate cultures in a wonderful, warm, deep way”

Gloria Estefan is excited she's starring in the Father of the Bride remake, which will focus on Latinx families. The "Conga" singer raved about her upcoming project in a new interview, admitting she was hooked the moment she read the script.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Estefan, 63, explained she read the script while filming her new show, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, and said the concept was so good, she moved around her filming schedule to be a part of the movie.

"I got a beautiful email with a letter from the director [Gaz Alazraki] telling me how much he really wanted me in this role," Estefan recalled. "And then they sent me the script and when I read it, I go, 'I have to do this! It's so good!'"

The Father of the Bride remake follows a Cuban-American family, whose daughter is marrying into a Mexican-American family.

Says the three-time Grammy winner, "It's [a] very heartwarming and comedy... I really needed to be a part of that movie."

"The comedy is really, really well written and I think it's got a really beautiful message too," she continued. "The groom is Mexican and his family's Mexican, and there's the Cuban side of the bride... Hopefully [it will] celebrate cultures in a wonderful, warm, deep way that doesn't stick to stereotypes."

Adds Estefan, "A film should be good no matter what culture is being talked about, and that makes me happy because hopefully people will identify with it."

Estefan is also delighted to be married to Andy Garcia in the film, as she laughed, "Imagine me! I get to finally be with Andy... And the script is so funny."

Father of the Bride, originally starring Steve Martin, Diane Keaton and Martin Short, came out in 1991.

