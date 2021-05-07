Peloton CEO speaks out after popular treadmill recalled due to injuries

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2021 at 12:06 pm

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Peloton CEO John Foley is speaking out after the company decided to voluntary recall all of its Tread+ and Tread treadmills.

The recalls were issued earlier this week following dozens of reports of accidents involving the Tread+ device, including the death of a child.

Last month, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued an "urgent warning" for people to stop using the treadmill if they have small children or pets at home, saying it had learned of "multiple incidents" of kids and a pet being sucked under and injured beneath the machine.

Foley appeared exclusively on ABC News’ Good Morning America Friday to discuss why the company made the decision to pull the treadmills off the market now:

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back