Unemployment rate rises to 6.1% as 266,000 jobs added in April

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2021 at 8:07 am

ablokhin/iStock

(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. employers added 266,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, the latest figures released Friday by the Labor Department show.

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, rose slightly to 6.1 percent.

